Ex-minister imposed Peseiro on NFF, board member alleges

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has disclosed that the appointment of Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, was forced upon them by the former Sports Minister, Sunday Dare. Due to the poor results recorded by the current foreign manager in the World Cup qualifying m a t c h e s against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, the NFF is now considering hiring a local coach to lead the team. Sheriff Inuwa, a member of the NFF board, admitted that Peseiro lacks the experience and track record required to lead the three-time African champions to victory. The team’s lacklustre performance during the World Cup qualifiers, managing only two draws in two games, has raised concerns about their readiness to dominate continental football once again. Inuwa, who is also the NFF’s Chairman of the Technical Committee, blames the sorry state of football affairs in the country on unjustifiable interference by some power brokers.

He explains that the NFF did not hire Peseiro, despite its many recommendations, and the overrated coach’s outrageous package was imposed on the team by the former Minister of Sports, Chief Sunday Dare, without considering if the NFF could afford the salary. “People do not know that there have been undue interferences, and in most instances, there is only little, we as technical committee members could do. “We had once resolved to let him go at all cost but the minister waded in and pleaded for another lifeline on his behalf,” he said. Inuwa also pointed out that the biggest grey area is the goalkeeping department, which the coach blatantly refused to try any available option. He asked Peseiro to start justifying his selection of players to the technical committee based on their recent form and previous performances before handing in call-up letters to the players