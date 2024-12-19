Ex-Minister Hails Tinubu’s Choice Of Benin-Owena River Basin MD

Share

Former Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye has described the appointment of Chief Femi Adekanmbi as the Managing Director, of Benin-Owena River Basin as the right choice to revamp the agency.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced Adekanmbi and others as chairmen, Managing Director and members of the federal government-owned River Basin Authorities in the country.

In a statement on Thursday, Adegoroye assured Nigerians that the newly appointed Managing Director, Benin-Owena River Basin, would turn around the fortune of the agency.

Adegoroye described the appointment of Adekanbi as a great appreciation and compensation to the people of Ondo State for their unprecedented support for President Tinubu during the last Presidential election. He urged Chief Adekanbi to seize the opportunity presented to him to prove his mettle.

Adegoroye appreciated President Tinubu for giving Chief Adekanbi the opportunity to serve in his administration.

His words “I am glad that Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally shown appreciation for the good work Chief Femi Adekanmbi did as one of the leading lights of SWAGA in Ondo State during the Presidential election electioneering period.

“He worked very hard and even though he had earlier got an appointment which was reversed due to some complications that arose, it is gladdening that he has fulfilled his promise eventually by appointing Chief Adekanmbi to a position where he can prove himself as well as make prove himself as a worthy son of Ondo State.

“We thank and appreciate Mr President for this appointment which we see as a way of further showing the people of Ondo State that he appreciated our unprecedented and noteworthy contribution to his election.

“Femi should go there and prove himself and work hard to fulfil his mandate.”

