Ex-Minister Hails Anambra LG For Recognising Anyaoku

Former Minister for Aviation Osita Chidoka has condemned the practice of celebrating people with questionable characters in the South East.

Speaking at the renaming of Limca Road after Chief Emeka Anyaoku by the Idemili North Local Government Area, Chidoka noted that the Igbo must be deliberate on who and what to celebrate.

He said: “This is a powerful example of what we must celebrate as a people. “Chief Emeka Anyaoku embodies discipline, excellence, and honour.

“From Nigeria to the global stage, he served with distinction and left office with an unblemished record. That is the standard we must uphold.” Chidoka urged the Igbo to draw clear lessons from the moment.

He said: “We must be deliberate about what we celebrate. We must raise more men and women like Emeka Anyaoku, grounded in education, guided by values, and respected globally. Igboland must be known for integrity, hard work, and service.”