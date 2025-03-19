Ex-Minister Frowns On ‘Persecution’ Of Tinubu’s Critics

Share

Ex-Minister of Communications Adebayo Shittu yesterday condemned the threats to the lives of Nigerians expressing dissatisfaction with President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He was reacting to the issue of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving in Lagos Ushie Uguamaye, who is facing threats for criticising the Tinubu administration over hardship in the country .

Speaking as a guest at Eagle 102.5 FM’s 3rd Ra – madan Lecture in Ilese Ijebu, Shittu emphasized that freedom of speech and p u b l i c opinion are fundamental to democracy.

The lawyer said: “In a country of over 230 million people, differing opinions are inevitable.” While acknowledging that some Nigerians may feel frustrated with government policies, Shittu insisted that such sentiments do not represent the views of the entire population.

According to him, “expecting uniformity of thought is unrealistic”. Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Temitope Ajayi that the corps member deserved the highest form of disciplinary action, which is expulsion from the NYSC. He even said the Corp member’s offence is punishable by death.

