Ex-Minister Faults Tinubu Over Rivers Emergency Rule

Erstwhile Minister of Youth and Sports Solomon Dalung insists President Bola Tinubu has no power to suspend a democratically elected governor.

Speaking on Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State and Governor Sim Fubara’s suspension for six months in Jos yesterday, he said the President had no constitutional right to suspend a democratically elected governor or dissolve the House of Assembly.

Dalung said: “Therefore, while the President does have the constitutional right to impose a state of emergency, he cannot suspend or dissolve a democratically elected governor or state Assembly.

“Doing so would be an abuse of power and an extension of dictatorial tendencies in a democracy The President must withdraw any decision to suspend the governor, deputy governor, and the state assembly.

“He has the authority to take over security, as the law allows, but not to undermine democratic institutions.”

