Ex-Minister Essien Denies Joining APC

Amid widespread speculation that he has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Chief Nduese Essien, has categorically denied joining any political party.

Speaking at a press conference in Uyo on Tuesday, Essien clarified that rumors of his defection were based on his recent appearance at an event where Governor Umo Eno formally joined the APC.

He stressed that his attendance was merely in solidarity with the governor as an elder statesman and indigene of Akwa Ibom State.

“Let me state without ambiguity: I have not defected from any party to another,” he said. “My attendance at the event was not a declaration of political affiliation but a demonstration of support for the governor, who has shown a rare level of maturity and inclusiveness in governance.”

Essien, who also served as Chairman of the South-South Parliamentary Caucus in the National Assembly, explained that since stepping away from elective politics in 2014 at the age of 70, he has chosen to operate as an elder statesman — offering counsel, promoting peace, and advocating for justice and equity.

Commenting on Governor Umo Eno’s defection, Essien described it as a personal political decision that reflects the governor’s constitutional right and his perceived long-term interest in the future of Akwa Ibom State.

“It is not my place to question his right to reposition himself politically,” he said.

“The most cogent reason for his defection is the lingering uncertainty over the future of the PDP, which is plagued by internal crises and a lack of internal democracy.”

Essien further stated that Governor Eno’s move to the APC aligns him with the federal government and could attract beneficial outcomes for the state.

“It is my hope that the governor’s expectations are fulfilled in this regard,” he added.

He also noted that Governor Eno, even before defecting, had demonstrated political maturity by supporting Senate President Godswill Akpabio and endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term—despite being a PDP governor at the time.

“These actions, while controversial to some, were aimed at promoting peace, stability, and strategic alignment for the overall benefit of Akwa Ibom State,” he said.

However, Essien lamented that such gestures of goodwill had not been reciprocated by the Senate President or his political allies, who, according to him, have continued to reserve appointments and political opportunities exclusively for APC loyalists, sidelining both PDP members and politically neutral individuals.

“In contrast, Governor Umo Eno has empowered citizens across party lines, ensured inclusive appointments, and resisted the urge to use government power against opponents. That is commendable,” he stated.

The elder statesman advised the governor not to sideline or exclude individuals who choose not to defect with him, warning that such actions could tarnish his legacy of fairness and inclusion.

He also praised the governor for supporting Senator Akpabio, noting that the position of Senate President — the third highest office in the country — is a rare opportunity for the South-South region.

“It has taken 40 years for this position to return to our region,” he said. “Teaming up with the Senate President within the APC will bolster the governor’s influence in the party and government.”

Chief Essien concluded by reaffirming his commitment to the unity, peace, and progress of Akwa Ibom State, stating that his role as an elder statesman is to ensure that political differences do not divide the people, but are managed with dignity, maturity, and mutual respect.

