Ex- Minister Denies Meeting With Kwankwaso

The former Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, has urged the public to disregard purported social media reports claiming that he held a meeting with the National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and 2023 presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

In a statement issued by Mati Ali, Principal Assistant on Media and Publicity to the former Minister, he stated that a photograph circulating on social media platforms falsely suggests that Badaru and Kwankwaso met at the VIP Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The statement clarified that the photograph is outdated, taken on February 18, 2023, when the two leaders coincidentally met at the airport.

It was further stated that the former Minister has been overseas for the past month and has not returned to Nigeria.

The public advised to disregard the post and remain vigilant against the recirculation of outdated content intended to create a false or misleading narrative.