Ex-Minister Debunks Joining APC, Reaffirms Support For Eno

Against wide spread speculation that he has abandoned the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Nduese Essien, a former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development said he has not defected to any party.

Essien who stated this at a press conference in Uyo yesterday said the rumors of his defection emanated from the event he attended where Governor Umo Eno formally defected to APC.

He stressed that he attended in solidarity with the governor as elder statesman and indigene of Akwa ibom state Putting the records straight, he opined, ‘Let me state without ambiguity: I have not defected from any party to another.

“My attendance at the event was not a declaration of political affiliation but a demonstration of support for the governor, who has shown a rare level of maturity and inclusiveness in governance.

“Since my decision not to contest for any elective office at the age of 70 in 2014, I have chosen to function purely as an elder statesman—offering advice, promoting peace, and standing for what is just and equitable in our state and country.”

Essien who was also former Chairman, South-South Parliamentary Caucus of the National Assembly maintained that Governor Umo Eno’s defection is his personal political decision, backed by his constitutional right and informed by what he must have considered the long-term interests of Akwa Ibom State.

He added: “It is not my place to question his right to reposition himself politically. The most cogent reason for his defection is the lingering uncertainty over the future of the PDP in a selfinflicted debacle through years of impunity and lack of internal democracy in the party.

