Ex-Minister: Create Ministry For Physically Challenged

Former Minister of Transport, Ademola Adegoroye has asked the government at all levels to create a full-fledged ministry for the physically challenged in the country.

The creation of the ministry for the physically challenged, the former lawmaker said would take care of the special needs of the physically challenged persons more intentionally and holistically.

Speaking while celebrating his birthday with students of the School for the Visually Impaired in Owo, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Adegoroye lamented that the physically challenged in Nigeria are treated as less human beings, a situation which compounds their challenge and makes Nigerians look like cruel people

The former Minister, who listed countries that have such ministries to include the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Bahrain, said it hasallowed themy to properly harness the great potential of their physically challenged persons, thus supporting them to be more useful to themselves, reducing destitution, and helping them contribute significantly to societal growth.

Adegoroye said he got the inspiration to celebrate his birthday with the visually impaired students from an encounter he had with children of Pacelli School for the Blind at a church service in Lagos

The celebrant commended the Principal and staff of the Visually Impaired School, Owo, for taking good care of the children and appealed to them to keep doing it with joy, reminding them that it is direct service to God, which has a great reward.

He also commended the government of Ondo State for caring for the students since inception and implored the Aiyedatiwa administration to surpass the efforts of his predecessors in that regard.

Adegoroye encouraged the students not to feel limited by their physical challenge adding that he will continue to support them in their academic pursuit.

The Principal of the school, Dr Morolayo Agbele, who thanked the celebrant for sharing his special day with the students, also appreciated the state government for being committed to their education and welfare.

The wife of the celebrant, Justice Funke Adegoroye, and guests commended his humanitarian spirit and called on other successful individuals to prioritize the care of the vulnerable.