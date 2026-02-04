Former Minister of Transport, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has congratulated Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, on the award conferred on him by the New Telegraph newspaper.

Adegoroye, in a letter to Governor Uzodimma, said receiving an award from a reputable newspaper showed his contribution to the economy and skills acquisition.

The letter read, “I write to sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on the award conferred on you as Governor of the Year, (Digital Economy and Skills Acquisition) by New Telegraph Newspaper.

“I am deeply excited about this recognition for two reasons: New Telegraph Newspaper is a reputable media platform. The award cannot be disputed by any right-thinking person because your achievements in this area are very loud

“I therefore join Your Excellency, your family, and the people of Imo state to thank God for the great things he is using you to do in that state, and I dare say that Imo under your watch has risen.

“I pray for God’s continued strength and wisdom for you as you pilot the affairs of your State. Please accept the assurances of my family’s highest regards and goodwill.”