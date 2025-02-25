Ex-Minister Congratulates Aiyedatiwa On Inauguration

Share

Former Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye, has congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State on his inauguration as the seventh elected governor of the state.

In his congratulatory message to the governor, Adegoroye said “Your passion and commitment to public service are truly inspiring. You have made the All Progressives Congress (APC) family proud with your remarkable achievement.

“Your victory during the November 16 governorship election and inauguration as the seventh elected governor is a testament to your tireless efforts and unwavering dedication.”

Also, Adegoroye congratulated the newly appointed Secretary to the State Government, Taiwo Fasoranti, the son of Afenifere Leader, the Pan Yoruba Socio-political group, Pa Fasoranti.

The former Minister, in his congratulatory message to Fasoranti, expressed confidence that the newly appointed SSG would add value to the government of Aiyedatiwa.

According to him, his wealth of experience and his educational background would be of benefit not only to the government but to the people of the state.

According to him, “Let me congratulate my older brother and senior in school as the SSG.

“Fasoranti would definitely impact the operations of the state and take the state to a new pedestal in alignment with the aspiration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“His exposure would play a vital role in reengineering the government business and administration, and this would without doubt reposition Ondo State among a comity of states.

“His academic status would assist him in handling the tasks of the office with creativity.

Governor Aiyedatiwa is apt to pick Taiwo Fasoranti as the SSG because of the crop of people he wants to surround himself with to ensure all his transformative programs would be implemented without any hitch.

“Fasoranti is an independent personality who can work with the governor without supervision.”

