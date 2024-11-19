Ex-Minister, Commissioner, Lawmaker Congratulate Aiyedatiwa

Share

A former Minister of Defence, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode (SAN), yesterday described the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the justconcluded governorship election in Ondo State as a validation of his administration and leadership qualities.

Also, a member of the House of Representatives representing Akoko South/ East and South/West Federal Constituency, Adegboyega Adefarati, has congratulated Governor Aiyedatiwa on his resounding victory in the election.

Similarly, a former Commissioner for Special Duties, Niran-Sule Akinsuyi, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Aiyedatiwa on his resounding victory in Saturday’s governorship election.

In his congratulatory message, Kayode described the victory as a good development for the people of the state and a continuation of the development strides of the administration.

