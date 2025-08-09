Ex-Minister, Audu Ogbeh, Is Dead

Former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, is dead, Saturday Telegraph reports.

In a press statement made available to newsmen, the family said the elder statesman died peacefully on Saturday, August 9, at the age of 78.

The family described Ogbeh as a man who departed peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of integrity, service, and dedication to our nation and community.

According to the statement, the details of the funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course, while expressing gratitude to friends, colleagues, and well-wishers for their prayers and support.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather; Chief Audu Ogbeh.

“He passed away on the 9th of August 2025 at the age of 78.

“We are comforted by the many lives he touched and the example he set.

“We will appreciate some privacy at this time while we mourn the loss of our patriarch,” the statement added.