Ex-Minister, Adeosun, Rallies Support For Needy, Vulnerable

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has renewed calls for greater public support for charitable causes that positively impact vulnerable children, disadvantaged youths, domestic violence victims, and physically-challenged persons.

Adeosun, who is the Founder of DashMe Foundation, made this call during the celebration of a milestone by the foundation at the completion of a N70 million house for the Sought After Women and Children Foundation.

The DashMe Foundation was launched in June 2021 and also marked its fourth anniversary with the opening of a new charity store in the nation’s capital.

On the Foundation’s house for the Sought After Women and Children Foundation, the former minister said it offered young adults a safe and dignified space to begin adulthood.

She said, “We celebrate a major milestone with the completion of the DashMe Foundation House for the Sought After Women and Children Foundation. The house was completed in a space of eight months.

“This halfway home offers maturing young adults of 18 years to 25 years, who have aged out of orphanages, a safe and dignified space to begin adulthood. This demographic often faces a legal and social gap, with limited support once they reach adulthood.

“The halfway house bridges that gap by offering transitional shelter and access to vocational training, education, and mentorship. It is therefore more than a building as it represents a symbol of hope and transformation. DashMe Foundation has turned the vision into reality.”

She expressed profound gratitude to the many donors, volunteers, and supporters who have made the foundation’s success possible, describing them as “saints who serve without spotlight.”

Founder of Sought After Women and Children Foundation, Mrs. Carol Silver-Oyaide, was full of gratitude to the DashMe Foundation and the former minister of finance, noting that the newly built house will provide a secure environment for the children and women.

“Our vision is to positively impact the lives of challenged women and children, restore hope to the abused, hurting and abandoned. The Sought After Women and Children is an orphanage dedicated to looking after abused women and children.

“The half-way house is going to be life changing for some young people who have overcome some of the worst starts in life and are thriving,” said Silver-Oyaide.

Speaking on the new DashMe Store located in the heart of the Federal Capital Territory, disclosed that it was the foundation’s third outlet, joining existing branches in Lekki and Surulere in Lagos.

At the commemorative event, Adeosun urged Nigerians to contribute to the foundation’s work by donating new and gently used items, which are resold to raise funds for vulnerable groups across the country.

“DashMe Store is four years old, and the new Store is right in the middle of Abuja at Wuse 2. We are pleased to get this behind us.

“Tell people to declutter and bring their good quality and gently used and new items here so that we can sell them and send the money to the less privileged, orphanages, the physically-challenged, and the needy in our midst—so that we can continue to change lives together,” she noted.

According to her, the opening of the Wuse 2 store marked another significant milestone for the Foundation, which began in 2021 as a modest initiative driven by a desire to give back.

She added, “The journey started small and a bit shaky, but has since evolved into a dynamic and far-reaching enterprise, with a growing footprint not only in Nigeria but also in the United Kingdom and the United States.”

Reflecting on the foundation’s accomplishments over the past four years, Adeosun described the experience as both emotional and humbling.

She stated that the foundation operated on a simple but impactful model: mobilise the power of community generosity by collecting donated items, sell them at charity stores, and use the proceeds to fund targeted interventions that benefit orphans, survivors of gender-based violence, persons living with disabilities, and other underserved populations.

According to her, many of the most impactful contributions have come from ordinary Nigerians—at home and abroad—who give sacrificially and consistently, even without recognition.

“Every item fuels hope. Every sale transforms a life. That’s the heart of DashMe—bringing people together to create impact through simple acts of kindness.

“But it also reaffirmed the beautiful truth that saying ‘yes’ to humanity—even in the smallest ways—can spark a chain reaction of hope and transformation,” she affirmed.

Looking ahead, Adeosun said the foundation was committed to scaling up its operations and deepening its presence in more communities. Plans are underway to open additional charity stores, expand strategic partnerships, and develop new programmes that will continue to support society’s most vulnerable.

She urged members of the public to support the foundation by donating items, volunteering their time, or spreading awareness. “Whether it’s a handbag, a pair of shoes, a toy, or a piece of furniture—if it’s in good condition, bring it to a DashMe Store,” she said. “It could be the very thing that brings relief to someone in desperate need.”

The foundation has become a vital source of support to many Nigerians in need.

Its work spans the length and breadth of the country—from the bustling city of Lagos to the rural communities of Cross River, and from Borno and Kano in the North to the heartland of Osun State.

The projects of DashMe Foundation are spread across the country including the Internally Displaced Persons Camps in Borno State.

One of DashMe Foundation’s notable interventions took place in Lagos, where it donated ₦7 million to the Last Hope Faith Orphanage. The funds were used to build a permanent home for the children, ensuring long-term stability and security.

The Foundation also made an important impact at Peculiar Saints Orphanage by providing ₦2.5 million worth of anti-epileptic medication and installing a sensory therapy room for children with special needs—an often neglected area in child welfare services. In Abeokuta, Ogun State, the foundation funded the construction of a permanent home for the YAOCH Orphanage. Valued at ₦20 million, the facility is equipped with solar-powered water systems, durable bedding, and a fully functional kitchen.

It provides a safe and stable environment for dozens of children, many of whom previously lived in overcrowded and under-resourced facilities.

In the southeastern city of Owerri, DashMe rebuilt the Save the Children Home from the ground up, while simultaneously refurbishing several other orphanages with substantial investments.

The charity organisation recognised the vulnerability of women who escape abusive environments, and it has also empowered many residents of domestic violence shelters by providing them with startup capital to begin small businesses and regain their independence.