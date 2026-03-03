Ex-Military Officer To FG: Partner US To Combat Insecurity

A retired military officer, Col S. Umaru, has urged the Federal Government to deepen security cooperation with the United States to defeat Boko Haram and other militant groups amid a surge in violence that has claimed more lives in recent months.

In a statement, the former military officer cited figures from the National Human Rights Commission showing that more people were killed by insurgents and bandits in the first half of 2025 than in the entire year of 2024, with violence including killings, destruction, and kidnappings becoming increasingly commonplace.

The retired colonel praised the courage and commitment of Nigeria’s military and security forces, who he said are fighting on the front lines and bearing a heavy burden.

However, he contended that the current threat requires additional support beyond national capabilities alone. He said a deepened military partnership with the US was needed to destroy the militants whom he described as heavily armed, wellfinanced, and capable of moving weapons, personnel, and materials across borders.