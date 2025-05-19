Ex-Military Administrator Of Katsina, Akaagerger Is Dead

Share

Joseph Akaagerger, a former Senator who represented Benue North East Senatorial District and a one-time Military Administrator of Katsina State, passed on at 69.

The news of his passing was announced by the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State in an official statement.

According to the statement, “the late senator was more than a political figure; he was a symbol of integrity, wisdom, and courage, whose legacy transcends partisanship.

“Senator Akaagerger devoted his life to the service of the people.

“He consistently championed the causes of justice, equity, and development, earning the admiration and respect of friends and political opponents alike.”

Reflecting on his time as a senator, the APC said Akaagerger brought honour and dignity to the office, leaving behind a record of leadership that will continue to inspire generations.

“His death is a monumental loss, not just to the Konshisha people and the Jechira bloc, but to the entire Benue State and Nigeria at large.

“We have lost a voice of reason, a pillar of wisdom, and a bridge between generations,” the statement added.

