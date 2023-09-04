Ex-Militants Warn Ozobo To Desist From Abusing Olu Of Warri

Ex-militant leaders under the auspices of Anti Pipeline Vandalization and Crude Oil Theft Taskforce Group in the Niger Delta with the Coalition of Ex- Militant Leaders Forum of Ijaw and Itsekiri in Delta State, on Sunday warned Austin Ozobo to immediately desist from allegedly abusing and attacking His Imperial Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse II The Olu of Warri Kingdom warning him not to infuse bad blood between the Itsekiris and the Gbaramatu kingdoms.

Rising from an emergency meeting on Monday in Delta and conveyed by the National Coordinator of the group, Gen, Osama and Gen, Oritsegbubemi (AKA), the group said that Ozobo’s unguarded press statement against the Olu is disrespectful, disheartening, insulting, provocative, and derogatory.

The statement stated” On the foregoing, if Mr Ozobo refuses to tender an open apology to the highly respected Olu Of Warri Kingdom, who is one of the most respected Federal Monarch in the Niger Delta, we will be forced to take drastic action against him and smoke him out of his hiding place.

“Ozobo was playing a script that is already conceived by his paymasters, whose payroll he belongs to. We will go after him and will smoke him out in no distant time if he refuses to discontinue from such an attack on the Olu Of Warri Kingdom.

“It is with serious anger we are putting out this because we are really saddened by the boldness of Mr Austin Ozobo who hails from the Ayakoromo community under Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State that is not a host to any of the oil facilities in Niger Delta, neither do they produce a single drop of Oil or a host to any pipeline in the Niger Delta.

“It is not surprising to us that Ozobo will always do anything possible to protect his cup of tea. For him to carelessly put out blackmailing, insulting, and derogatory statements, which made him have the guts to call for the revocation of the Olu Of Warri’s portion of the pipeline surveillance contract job is not surprising.

“We want to know what really prompted Mr Austin Ozobo to make such dirty careless comments and unfounded allegations against His Imperial Majesty that he is not a stakeholder in the Niger Delta as such he is not supposed to benefit from the pipeline surveillance contract job in the region?

“Mr Ozobo also went as far as alleging that it was Tompolo who single-handedly fought hard to secure these multi-million dollar pipeline surveillance contract jobs and that the Olu is just a beneficiary to it.

“This statement is condemnable highly insulting, discriminatory, and disrespectful to the Itsekiri Nation as one of the highest crude oil producing ethnic tribes in the Niger Delta, to the Olu’s personality and the throne in particular.

“And the fellow who calls himself an activist whose community does not have a single drop of crude oil not to talk of being host to any oil facilities and pipeline Infrastructure in the Niger Delta now has the guts, the temerity, and the audacity to call for the revocation of the portion of the pipeline surveillance contract that is being handled by the Olu Of Warri.

“If Ozobo refuses to discontinue and retrace his footsteps from such an act, we will be left with no other option than to declare him wanted and he will be used as a scapegoat.

“It is good we use this opportunity to educate the general public including Ozobo who has played the script of his paymaster.

“We want the presidency, Nigerians, and Niger Deltans to know that the revered Imperial Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse II the Olu Of Warri Kingdom is the host to the largest bulk of Oil and Gas facilities in the Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

“The same thing is applicable to Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, the Olu Of Warri is also host to a major part in the OML30 Trans Forcados Pipeline (TFP) which is a 48-inch line that cut across over 1,11 communities that are being operated by Shell/NNPC/Heritage Company from the Forcados terminal.

“It is also imperative to point out that the Itsekiri tribe in which the Olu Of Warri is their revered monarch is the largest crude oil-producing tribe in Delta State and the Olu Of Warri contributes a large portion of the over 1.2 to 1.6 million barrels of crude oil daily production output to the Federation.