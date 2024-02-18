Ex-Militants Urge Eno To Compel IOCs In A’Ibom To Empower Them

Ex-militants in Akwa Ibom State have urged Governor Umo Eno to compel international oil companies operating in the state to empower them with jobs and contracts.

They made the demand at the weekend in a statement signed by the Secretary of Akwa Ibom Ex-Militants Forum, Comrade Sunny Afiah, and made available to our correspondent in Uyo.

The ex-agitators lamented that they have suffered injustices and discrimination from IOCs which have consistently denied them royalties, employment, and pipeline contracts.

According to them such ill-treatment meted to Ex-Militants by IOCs in the state was against the provisions of the Local Content Law and other social laws.

The statement reads in parts, “It would be recalled that we have written several letters to these multinational oil companies operating within the shores of Akwa Ibom State to consider our qualified members for employment and contracts as contained in the Local Content Law but they rather turn deaf ears.

“It could be recalled that Total E&P Nigeria Ltd which operates in Ikike Field, Amenam Field, Ofon 2, and Usan Fields in Akwa Ibom State has refused to sign a working MOU with the host communities and the state since the last one expired in 2014.

“This is totally unacceptable and we condemn it in the strongest terms. We, therefore call on Total E&P Nigeria Ltd and all the Multinational Oil companies and Oil Servicing companies operating in Akwa Ibom State to do the needful or face severe resistance.

“All that we ask is an opportunity to work and make a decent living. We have dedicated ourselves to working and we therefore request that the oil companies and the state government stop discrimination against us and provide us with opportunities to work in our environment as citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We demand immediate award of security/surveillance contracts to us for the security of oil & gas facilities within the state both onshore and offshore.

“This is as a result of the current trend of insecurity and oil theft recorded in the Niger Delta region in recent times. We also call on NNPC Limited, NPDC, and the federal government to do the needful by engaging us for the protection of the oil facilities within Akwa Ibom State.

“This is because we are very familiar with the terrain and creeks within the State and Niger Delta region.

“We also call on the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umoh Eno to call oil companies in the state to order as we will no longer condone injustice and marginalization”.