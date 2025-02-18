Ex-Militant Leader Accuses Core Ijaw Promoters Of Campaign Against NDDC MD

Share

A former militant leader from the Niger Delta region, Osaanya B. Osaanya, has alleged that those behind the campaign of calumny against Samuel Ogbuku, the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), are supporters of the “core Ijaw agenda.”

Osaanya claims these individuals are displeased with Ogbuku’s appointment, as he hails from Ogbia, a local government area in Bayelsa State that is considered by some as outside the “Core Ijaw” territories.

In his statement, Osaanya, a prominent youth leader, explained that the critics, especially in Bayelsa State, have expressed dissatisfaction over the appointment of Ogbuku by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, perceiving it as an affront to the “core Ijaw” interest.

He further emphasized that these critics were angered not only by Ogbuku’s appointment but also by his performance, which he said has exceeded expectations in implementing President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for the NDDC.

Osaanya stated that the opposition to Ogbuku intensified because he hails from the local government area of former President Goodluck Jonathan, further stoking anger among those from other local governments they consider “core Ijaw.”

He called for an end to the antagonism, stressing that any attempt to disrupt Ogbuku’s leadership at the NDDC would have far-reaching negative consequences for the region.

He commended Ogbuku and the NDDC board for their work in revitalizing the commission, which he described as now an all-inclusive agency engaging stakeholders in a unique way.

Osaanya praised Ogbuku’s leadership for restoring trust in the commission, particularly through its impact on infrastructure development in the Niger Delta.

“The NDDC under Ogbuku’s leadership has completed many abandoned landmark projects and initiated new ones in record time.

“This is something that had never been achieved before in the region,” he said.

Osaanya denounced the divisive mentality promoted by “core Ijaw” advocates who label certain areas in Bayelsa as “less Ijaw.”

He condemned the idea of “core Ijaw” dominance, arguing that it has hindered Bayelsa’s development.

He also took aim at those trying to undermine Ogbuku’s leadership, suggesting they were motivated by personal and political interests, particularly the fear that Ogbuku’s success could threaten their ambitions in Bayelsa’s upcoming gubernatorial elections.

In his statement, Osaanya urged those attacking the NDDC boss to stop, emphasizing that most stakeholders in the region, including President Tinubu, support Ogbuku’s performance.

He further urged that the greater good of the Niger Delta and its people should take precedence over selfish interests.

“The interests of a few greedy individuals cannot override the public interest and the wellbeing of the Niger Delta,” Osaanya said.

