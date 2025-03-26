Ex-MILAD Lauds Oborevwori’s Policies, Wants Delta Songhai-Amukpe Revamped

Share

The Senate, yesterday, passed for second reading a bill seeking to establish the Federal University of Science and Technology, which would be situated in Epe, Lagos State.

The bill was sponsored by the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele and seconded by the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Senator Oyelola Ashiru.

Leading debate on the proposed university, Bamidele explained the significance of establishing the new university, which according to him, was designed to produce highly skilled graduates to drive the country’s innovation and economic growth.

Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central, said when finally established, the university would provide topnotch education in various fields of science and technology that would drive the country’s digital economy.

In specific terms, according to him, the university will offer a wide range of undergraduate programmes in fields such as Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, National Science, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics among others.

He further explained that the proposed university “has a mission of producing highly skilled graduates who will drive innovation and economic growth in Nigeria.

