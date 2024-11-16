Ex-members being used by APC to cause crisis in NNPP –Ladipo Johnson

Share

Mr. Ladipo Johnson is the National Publicity Secretary of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, Johnson talked about recent developments within the party, ongoing merger discussions with other parties as well as recent off seasons elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Excerpts:

I remember that you told me that the NNPP was working towards rejigging itself to become a viable opposition to the ruling APC, how well has your party carried out this assignment?

The NNPP has done its best to try to reposition itself for the task of being a viable opposition coming after the last election. We have restructured in several states and I can say that we are still working. I will say that we are doing well in this direction. 2025 to 2026, we hope to see an increase in the tempo of activities in this regards. We are going to make sure that we reposition, to make sure that we grow the base of the party. We need to make sure that we will be prepared for the next round elections. Unfortunately, it would seem that some former members who were being used and are still being used by the ruling party or any other party have been trying to break the unity of purpose within the NNPP. I think that the NNPP will still try to wax stronger.

Are you accusing these elements of causing the current feud within the party, particularly, the rift between Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Kano Governor, Engr. Kabir Yusuf?

Firstly, I must say that there is no rift between the National Leader of the party, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and His Excellency, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. I can say authoritatively that there is no rift between them. These people, along with some others, especially some others, may be in Kano State are the ones we believe who are spreading such rumours. If you look at what happened during the struggle at the Supreme Court, you will discover that these people gave press conferences and supported the case and the stance of the APC. During the Emirate tussle, they supported the other side against the governor and the NNPP, which is the party they claim to be members of. In recent times as well, they have continued to make statements supporting the position of the APC on issues that run contrary to the position of the NNPP. It will be safe to note that there are some sponsored hands. They are working and trying hard to cause disaffection within the NNPP. We will reject and stamp out their shenanigans as quickly as possible.

How do you react to suggestions that the National Leader has so much overbearing influence on the party as well as the Kano State Government?

I must say that this is far from the truth. Senator Kwankwaso does not have a style that is overbearing on members of the group or the party. He doesn’t as far as I know. He doesn’t exhibit such character or tendency on the party or the Kwankwassiyya Movement. He has a style that brings everyone together to discuss matters and issues after which decisions are taken. That is what he does. That is what he believes in.

Could you tell us the circumstances that led to the exit of two Rep members, Aliyu Sani Madakin Gini (Dala) and Alhassan Rurum (Rano/Kibiya/Bunkure), from NNPP?

The two honourable members are gentlemen who are well known to me but it is unfortunate that the situation has come to this. Politics is such that people tend to have various interests driving their aspirations and you come together as a group or as a political party because you have agreed to aggregate your interests to come together but when the interests veer, then you have people saying that the political gladiators have one problem or the other. The NNPP as a political party still remains as one. Those whom their interests or new interests are at variance with the interests of the party, will naturally become uncomfortable and they will look for other places to find succour. Now, the Nigerian thing is when you begin to disagree with the home that you belong to and you begin to cast aspersion and disparage the home or the party, this is very unfortunate. So, all I can say is that it is a shame that we have come to this but I can assure you that the party is very much intact. The thinking of some is that they will get recognised and get involved with the (Boniace) Aniebonam faction. Their action is laughable because those people have been adjudged to have been expelled from the party by a court of competent jurisdiction. A High Court sitting in Abuja has held that they are no longer members of the party. So, anyone going to say that they are going to recognise that faction or work with them is just going down the road to cause trouble and disrespect to established institutions within the NNPP.

The other time, you talked about likely alliance with other opposition political parties ahead of the 2027 polls, has there been any move towards that?

As I have always said before, the NNPP is open to a possible merger or working with anyone or groups to ensure that we bring good governance to the good people of Nigeria. I will not say that formally, any form of talks have started but we on our part are trying to restructure the party, to reposition the party and like I said before, grow the base of the party. This way, we will have the opportunity of repositioning the NNPP. We are willing to merge with anybody.

Coulf you tell us those the party has approached for possible merger or alliance with?

The party hasn’t approached any other party or anyone. As I speak with you now, nothing like that has happened officially, however as you know, you have a lot of speculations in the media space that many individuals within our party who are close to individuals in other parties have begun to discuss things. So, I can tell you that a lot of discussions are ongoing in different places and different fora but like I said earlier, nothing formal has taken place yet.

As an opposition party, are you satisfied with the quality of off- season elections organised by INEC so far?

Unfortunately, the electoral situation in Nigeria has been something like a step forward and 10 steps backwards. The governorship election in Edo State left so much to be desired, but we pray and that the Ondo governorship election will be better organised by INEC. We hope and pray that INEC will perform better than it did in Edo State. That said, I feel that INEC has some space to improve on its performance to organise elections in a way and manner that will please those who are participating in the ballot. I mean all the parties.

In specific terms, what is your grouse with the recent governorship election in Edo State and what are you looking for with regards to INEC’s preparations for the Ondo State governorship poll?

Well, I am hoping that INEC will lay down clear guidelines for all the political parties to follow and that INEC itself will still follow those rules that it has set for itself. This is very important for the confidence of all Nigerians to be rekindled in INEC as a credible electoral body. If this is done, the political parties and political gladiators would know what the rules entail and they know that the umpire would uphold those rules no matter whose ox is gored. Once that is done, confidence is restored within the hearts and minds of the people of Nigeria towards INEC that our elections would be better accepted by the people of the country no matter what the outcome would be.

You are a legal practitioner of several years standing, people tend to be losing faith in the judiciary due to conflicting judgements and rulings by courts of coordinate jurisdiction on issues, how worried are you

As a legal practitioner, I am very worried because we, members of the NNPP, have been victims of this. For instance, you will recall that during the Kano Emirate issue, which is still on anyway, you had some people running to the Federal High Court, some people whom I dare say had the backing of the party at the national level and the reason I am saying this is that we saw and still see the kind of security that the Federal Government has continued to provide for the deposed Emir Ado Bayero. We also saw how the Federal High Court in Kano kept giving rulings and all what not, contrary to what the state High Court has been giving. Most people know which of the courts have jurisdiction over traditional matters. Strictly speaking, traditional issues are vented within the purview of chairmen of local governments. When you see all that, you will know that there are problems. Again when we came to the issue of local government election in Kano State, this same Federal High Court was what the APC ran to, to get what I term, spurious decisions contrary to what the state High Court has said. This is a local government election but the Federal High Court that they ran to said don’t do election and the state High Court gave us the go ahead. The third reference is the case of some people who had been expelled from the party, whose expulsion had been confirmed and affirmed by the Federal High Court in Abuja Division. They ran to court in Abia State and now the people who had been expelled from the party are parading some sort of judgement, saying the court has asked them to take over the party’s Board of Trustees. A Federal High Court in Abuja had expressly affirmed yet another Federal High Court in Abia State is now ruling that we should give the party to them.

If you have the opportunity to meet the Chief Justice of the Federation, what advice are you going to give her with regards to this problem

I think the judiciary must have an electronic platform for judges of the Federal High Courts spread across the country, there should be an electronic platform or system whereby when the name of a party appears, they should know or reference all the cases that the parties have pending before any of the Federal High Courts anywhere in the country. This will enable the judge to look at those cases and prevent the fact that something would have been done in Kafanchan and the same people who lost out will run to Lagos and get a ruling on the same issue in any of the Lagos divisions of the Federal High Court.

