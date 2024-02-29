Ex-Man United Defender O’Shea Named Ireland Coach

Former Manchester United defender John O’Shea has been appointed interim head coach of the Republic of Ireland. The 42-year-old, who won 118 caps for the Republic, was an assistant coach under previous manager Stephen Kenny and with the Under-21 side.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has also confirmed Kenny’s permanent replacement will be appointed in “early April”. O’Shea will lead the team in the friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland in March and will be supported by Crystal Palace assistant coach Paddy McCarthy.

The former Sunderland defender had coaching spells with Reading and Stoke City before joining former Manchester United team-mate Wayne Rooney’s backroom team at Birmingham City. He left the Championship club in January following Rooney’s dismissal as head coach. O’Shea, who retired from playing in 2019, said it will be an “incredible honour” to lead the Republic in next month’s friendlies.