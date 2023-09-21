Ex-Liverpool stars Mane, Firmino face-off in Saudi

From friends to foes, former Liverpool teammates, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, will face off against each other in the Saudi Pro League. Football fans can look forward to an exciting clash as Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane’s Al-Nassr take on Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino’s Al-Ahli on Friday at 7 pm on Sports Premium channel on StarTimes and StarTimes-ON mobile app.

Before then, on Thursday evening, some intense clashes with Neymar and Malcom’s Al-Hilal who hold the record for most league titles will face off against Damac FC at 4 pm while Al-Ittihad who are the current defending champions will face off against Al-Fateh at 7pm live on Sports Premium channel on StarTimes and StarTimesON mobile app. As fans eagerly anticipate these fixtures, the Saudi Pro League continues to provide world-class football entertainment, showcasing the talent and passion that Saudi Arabia has to offer. Fans can tune in to StarTimes’ sports channels to catch the excitement as these teams battle for glory.