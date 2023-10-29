Ex-LG Chairman Dies In Abductor’s Den In Benue

Elder Washima Erukaa, a former Chairman of Katsina-Ala and Ukum Local Government area in Benue State, has been reportedly killed by his abductors.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Erukaa was abducted by gunmen on September 23, 2023, from his residence in Zakibiam, Ukum Local Government area of the state.

Following his abduction, his abductors initially demanded a ransom of N12 million for his release, which was later reduced to N5 million.

However, it has been learnt that the 80-year-old man was subsequently killed and has since been laid to rest by his abductors.

According to a family source, the kidnappers conveyed that Erukaa had passed away while in their custody and that he has already been interred.

The source said: “One of the abductors informed a member of the family that Erukaa died since and they buried him so they will not deceive us into paying ransom.

“His abductors first demanded N12million ransom but subsequently reduced it to N5million.”

The spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, SP Kate Aneene, is yet to confirm the killing of Elder Erukaa.