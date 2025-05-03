Ex-Legislators Reservoirs Of Insight – Kalu

Share

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has described former lawmakers as vital reservoirs of insight whose wealth of experience remains crucial to Nigeria’s development.

Speaking on Saturday at the maiden gathering of the Nigerian Former Legislators Forum (NFLF), convened in Enugu State, Kalu said the Tinubu administration is willing to partner with the forum to advance its national transformation agenda.

The event drew prominent former lawmakers from across Nigeria, including ex-Senate Presidents Ken Nnamani and Anyim Pius Anyim; former Speaker Yakubu Dogara; former Deputy Speaker Emeka Ihedioha; former Imo Governor Rochas Okorocha; and ex-Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah.

Kalu explained that the NFLF would prioritize pension security, member welfare, and institutionalized expertise.

He proposed a hybrid pension model that would combine both contributory and non-contributory schemes to ensure long-term sustainability for members.

Kalu emphasized that the nation has invested in training every legislator and that allowing this investment to go to waste once they leave office should not be allowed.

He added that the NFLF platform would provide mentorship, networking, and career opportunities for former lawmakers.

Kalu also highlighted the establishment of a Knowledge Bureau to document legislative best practices, launch Congressional Study Groups on key policy areas, and grant lifetime National Assembly ID cards and healthcare insurance to members.

He stressed the need for an executive committee and advisory board to ensure strategic direction for the forum.

Drawing inspiration from global legislative best practices, Kalu called on members to unite beyond party lines and form a strong, bipartisan policy advocacy group to influence national decisions.

He also urged them to project Nigeria’s voice globally and leverage technology for virtual mentorship and policymaking.

“Our forum must transcend party lines and champion reforms that restore dignity to service,” Kalu stated.

“From this Southeastern hub, the NFLF will grow across all geopolitical zones, ensuring Nigeria’s legislative legacy drives national progress.”

Share