Ex-Legislators Commend Tinubu’s Confidence In Gbajabiamila

The National Forum of Former Legislators (NFFL) has condemned the circulation of fake news aimed at discrediting the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

In a press statement issued on Friday, the National Coordinator of the Forum, Hon. Raphael Nnanna Igbokwe, described the false reports as fruitless attempts by enemies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government to sow discord within the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

According to the statement, “The attention of the public has been drawn to the circulation of false, misleading, and malicious reports by some detractors aimed at discrediting the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The Forum stated that it “Strongly and unequivocally condemns the spread of fake news, misinformation, and unfounded allegations against the Chief of Staff,” noting that such narratives are deliberately designed to malign his person, distract the Presidency, and undermine effective governance.

The NFFL emphasised that Gbajabiamila has continued to demonstrate exceptional professionalism, integrity, discipline, and dedication to national service.

His leadership and administrative coordination, the Forum noted, have been instrumental in supporting the effective implementation of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Forum also expressed its appreciation to President Tinubu for the confidence reposed in the Chief of Staff.

“We equally seize this opportunity to express our profound appreciation to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the confidence reposed in the Chief of Staff. Mr President’s trust reflects his unwavering commitment to merit, competence, and effective governance.

“This confidence has further strengthened institutional stability within the Presidency and reinforced public trust in the administration,” the statement read.

While acknowledging that the Presidency has already debunked the reports describing them as malicious and baseless, the NFFL warned that the deliberate spread of fake news poses a serious threat to national unity, democratic governance, and public order.

“Freedom of expression must be exercised responsibly and must not be abused to spread lies or malign public officials,” the Forum warned.

Consequently, the NFFL disclosed that it would petition relevant security agencies to identify and prosecute those responsible for the criminal act, to serve as a deterrent to others.

“We express absolute confidence in the person and capacity of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, whom we regard as a worthy ambassador of our Forum and a strong pillar of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu–led administration,” the statement concluded.