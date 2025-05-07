Ex-Legislators Back Protesting Lawyers Over Benue, Zamfara Killings

Share

A Coalition of Former Nigerian Lawmakers (CoFoNiL) hailed lawyers under the Save Benue and Zamfara Coalition for taking their protest to National Assembly Abuja on Tuesday.

The asked the House of Representatives take over the functions of Benue and Zamfara Houses of Assembly.

In a statement, spokesman Dapo Olowolagba, the coalition said the protesting lawyers did what was expected of anyone who is learned about the constitutionalism of Nigeria and who is equally patriotic about the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria, as embedded in the Coat of Arms.

It said: “Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) allows the National Assembly to make laws for the peace, order, and good government of any state whose House of Assembly is unable to perform its functions.

“The same Constitution also empowers the National Assembly to summon governors and any other state actors amongst the sub-nationals.

“It is not to dabble into the internal activities of the state, but to use its constitutional powers to intervene where there are issues that portray the tendencies of breakdown of law and order.

“We did it during the 3rd Assembly, when the National Assembly summoned the then Governor of Benue State, and he obliged. When the issues raised were straightened, he was asked to take a bow and go.”

It stressed further that, Benue and Zamfara were on the pedestal that would precipitate a call for a state of emergency, if urgent constitutional action was not taken by the National Assembly, as canvassed by the Lawyers.

