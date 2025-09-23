Ex-Legislative Aide Bags 8 Years For N120.5m Job Scam

The Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of a former legislative aide and banker, Mr. Goni Yilkan, for a ₦120.5 million employment scam.

Justice F.E. Messiri of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi, Abuja, found Yilkan guilty on two counts of obtaining money by false pretence, contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act, 2006, and sentenced him to eight years in prison without an option of fine.

The convict, a native of Nguru, Yobe State, was accused of defrauding Hajiya Hindatu Bello between 2020 and 2021 by claiming he could secure jobs for over 60 candidates in the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Bello remitted a total of ₦120,580,550 to Yilkan on behalf of the victims, but no employment materialised.

During trial, the EFCC called six witnesses and presented documents, while the defence produced two witnesses, including Yilkan himself. Justice Messiri ruled that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, acquitting co-defendant Mohammed Adamu but convicting Yilkan.

At sentencing, Yilkan pleaded for leniency, but the judge rejected the plea, noting that he had neither refunded the money nor shown genuine remorse.

He was ordered to begin his prison term immediately.