Ex-Lawmakers Hail INEC, Wike Over Conduct Of Area Council Election

The National Forum of Former Legislators (NFFL) has commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the peaceful and successful conduct of the Saturday Area Council elections in the FCT.

National coordinator of the Forum, Hon. Raphael Ugowkwe in a statement on Sunday said “The orderly manner in which the elections were conducted reflects a growing commitment to democratic values, civic responsibility, and institutional integrity within the nation’s capital.

“We particularly commend the FCT Administration under the leadership of the Honourable Minister for providing an enabling environment that ensured security, logistical coordination, and public confidence throughout the electoral process.

“We equally salute security agencies and INEC for its professionalism, transparency, and dedication in administering the elections.

“The commission’s efforts in deploying personnel and materials effectively, as well as ensuring adherence to electoral guidelines, contributed significantly to the credibility of the exercise.

“Most importantly, we applaud the residents of the FCT for their peaceful participation, maturity, and respect for the democratic process.

“Their conduct before, during, and after the elections stands as a shining example of civic engagement and responsible citizenship.

“The successful conduct of these elections strengthens grassroots democracy and reinforces confidence in Nigeria’s electoral system.

“It also sets a commendable precedent for future elections across the country.

“We urge all elected officials to justify the confidence reposed in them by prioritising good governance, accountability, and service delivery to the people”, he stated.