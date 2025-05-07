Ex-Lawmakers Back Lawyers Protest To NASS

Share

The Coalition of Former Nigerian Lawmakers (CoFoNiL) has described Tuesday’s protest by a group of lawyers at the National Assembly as a “patriotic move to save democracy.”

The lawyers had urged the House of Representatives to take over legislative functions in the Benue and Zamfara State Houses of Assembly.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Rt. Hon. Dapo Olowolagba, CoFoNiL—comprising former federal and state legislators—commended the lawyers for their bold stance, describing them as “heroes of democracy” who acted within the law and in the interest of national unity and constitutional order.

“Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) empowers the National Assembly to legislate for any state where the House of Assembly is unable to perform its functions,” Olowolagba stated.

“This provision is meant to preserve peace and good governance, and it is not an interference, but a constitutional responsibility in situations threatening law and order.”

Olowolagba recalled that similar action was taken during the 3rd National Assembly, where the then Governor of Benue State was summoned by the legislature, adding that once the issues were resolved, the governor was asked to take a bow.

He warned that both Benue and Zamfara were on the verge of a constitutional crisis that could warrant the declaration of a state of emergency if the National Assembly failed to act swiftly.

“We all witnessed the situation in Rivers State in March. What is happening in Zamfara and Benue is no different, except that the President has not yet intervened,” he said.

“Both States had the opportunity to reconcile and reinstate unconstitutionally suspended lawmakers. Instead, they allowed the crisis to fester.”

According to Olowolagba, the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse actions taken by the Rivers State Assembly under the Martins Amaewhule-led faction—including the 2025 Appropriation Bill and Local Government elections—underscored the legal risks of running a government without a properly constituted legislature.

“The Zamfara case is even more troubling,” he added.

“For over a year, the Governor has operated without a functional House of Assembly, choosing instead to engage in unnecessary political battles. Ten lawmakers were suspended for raising concerns about the worsening insecurity in the State.”

He emphasized that the Coalition supports the lawyers’ call for immediate legislative intervention by the National Assembly to prevent the descent into anarchy.

Recall that over 1,000 lawyers, under the banner of the Save Benue and Zamfara Coalition, staged a protest at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

They called for federal intervention, citing the suspension of 10 lawmakers in Zamfara and 13 lawmakers in Benue over their refusal to carry out directives allegedly issued by their respective governors.

Section 11(4) of the Constitution states:

“At any time when any House of Assembly of a State is unable to perform its functions by reason of the situation prevailing in that State, the National Assembly may make such laws for the peace, order, and good government of that State… until such time as the House of Assembly is able to resume its functions…”

CoFoNiL urged the National Assembly to act decisively in the interest of democracy and national stability.

