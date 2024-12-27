Ex-Lawmaker Urges Benue Assembly On Unity Of Purpose

Share

A former member of the House of Representatives representing Gwer East/Gwer West federal constituency of Benue State, Chief Goddy Ikerave, yesterday advised members of Benue State Assembly to work in unison for their benefits and that of their constituencies.

While reacting to the report of non-payment of N30 million constituency allowance and denial of some members of Benue State House of Assembly of their official cars, Ikerave, stated that states Assembly have power to summon their state governors if there is any grey areas that needs more clarification on any issue concerning their affairs.

There have been reports that Governor Hyacinth Alia has denied some Assembly legislators of their constitutional entitlements, such as non release of N30 million constituency allowance and official vehicles.

Though, spokesman to the state governor, Chief Solomon Iorpev and Majority leader of the State Assembly have said that the delay in procuring enough vehicles for all members and release of constituency allowance were caused by autonomy granted the House after 2024 budget was passed.

