Ex-Lawmaker To Be Crowned New Olubadan Of Ibadanland

Following the passing of Oba Lekan Balogun on Thursday, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the Balogun of Ibadan, is set to be crowned the next Olubadan of Ibadan land.

New Telegraph gathered that Olakulehin, who hails from the Balogun line, is older than his predecessor, although his exact age remains unknown as of the time of filing this report.

He hails from Ita Baale in Ibadan North East Local Government and has been an influential member of the Olubadan-In-Council for the past decade.

Prior to this, the upcoming Olubadan served as a member of the Third Republic’s House of Representatives.

Recalls that the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland , Oba Lekan Balogun died days after marking his second-year coronation anniversary.

News of the death of the 81-year-old Ibadan traditional ruler was confirmed by his media aide, Dele Ogunsola, late Thursday evening.