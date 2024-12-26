Ex-Lawmaker Tasks Benue Assembly Legislators On Unity Of Purpose

Share

Former member of the House of Representatives in Benue State, Chief Goddy Ikerave has advised members of the Benue State Assembly to work in unison for their benefit and that of their constituencies.

Chief Ikerave gave this advice while reacting to the report of non-payment of N30 million constituency allowance and denial of some members of Benue State House of Assembly of their official cars.

The former lawmaker who represented the Gwer East/Gwer West federal constituency between 1999 & 2003 also stated that state Assemblies have the power to summon their state governor if there are any grey areas that need more clarification on any issue concerning their affairs.

There have been reports that Governor Hyacinth Alia has denied some Assembly legislators of their constitutional entitlements, such as non-release of N30 million constituency allowance and official vehicles.

However, the spokesman to the state governor, Chief Solomon Iorpev and the Majority leader of the State Assembly have said that the delay in procuring enough vehicles for all members and release of constituency allowance were caused by autonomy granted to the House after the 2024 budget was passed.

According to Chief Iorpev, the governor had reached an agreement with the lawmakers.

“If anything is happening, it’s for a reason and I am sure the lawmakers also understand, that is the reason none of them has raised any eyebrows.

Also, the Majority Leader of the State Assembly, Hon. Saater Tiseer explained that the autonomy granted to the state Assembly, after the 2024 budget had been passed, was responsible for the challenges and submitted that the 2025 budget has taken care of them.

The former lawmaker contended that the state Assembly can summon the state governor to explain why some lawmakers have been denied their constitutional entitlements.

He said, “I will lay the blame at the doorsteps of the leadership of the house, they should invite the Governor to state reasons why these members have been denied their constitutional entitlements”.

“The legislative arm is empowered constitutionally to invite the Chief Executive of the State from time to time to the Assembly on issues bordering on governance of the state for which he was elected.

Chief Ikyerave expressed worries that some members of the legislative arm would be denied what is due to them and the leadership and other members of the house would keep mute over the same.

Thinking in the same direction, a former member of the State House of Assembly during the 4th and 5th Assembly who pleaded anonymity, blamed the leadership of the State House of Assembly for the lapses.

He accused the Assembly leadership of its nonchalant attitude towards their colleagues and described it as a lack of cohesion among members of the house.

The lawmaker submitted that during the 4th and 5th Assemblys where he was a lawmaker, members spoke in unison on varying issues bothering on their colleagues irrespective of their party affiliation and leaning.

He maintained that lawmakers of that Assembly always stand together on issues affecting one another, adding that they looked at themselves beyond party lines and differences, saying, ‘When one is affected all members are affected and that gave room for robust and exhaustive deliberations on the floor of the House’.

Share

Please follow and like us: