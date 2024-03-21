Ex-Lawmaker promises to address Aiyetoro sea incursion

A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin has expressed concern over incessant sea incursion that has ravaged Aiyetoro community in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State.

Aiyetoro, a religious community in Ilaje local government has been of the verge of extinction following incessant sea incursion that has ravaged the community and destroyed property worth millions of Naira.

However, Akinfolarin vowed to bring succor to the people of Aiyetoro, a coastal community which sea incursion which has claimed more than three-kilometre landscape of the community and rendered many people homeless through reclamation of the land by building of embarkments.

The former lawmaker spoke during his visit to Igbokoda, in Ilaje local government and Okitipupa, in Okitipupa local government to acquaint members of the party in the localities of his intention to run for the race.

According to him “Today, we are in Ilaje. If you look at it, Aiyetoro which before now happens to be a prosperous community is gradually going into extinction. The place is being ravaged both ecologically and environmentally.

“When I become the governor, my attention will be to salvage the situation. The people there deserves attention because they occupy special position in Ondo State.

“Ilaje Local Government as a whole remains the only oil-producing community in Ondo State which contributes about 60,000 per barrel of crude oil per day to the country’s oil production and accounts for 13 percent oil derivation fund accruing to the state . Aside its Oil wealth, Ilaje is famous for having the longest coastline in Nigeria estimated at 75km, bitumen, glass sand and quartz.

Speaking at Okitipupa, the two-time member of the House of Representatives and former Deputy Speaker of the state assembly revealed that he is the only aspirant who has the key to transform the state through his pragmatic programmes and policies.

He said his decision to contest the election was not for selfish gain, self-aggrandizement but was driven by a passionate vision to make the state a better place for all residents.

His words “I have the key to transform this state because my programmes and policies will centre on value of excellence, teamwork, accountability, integrity, fairness, innovation, openness amongst others.

“Besides, I have the expertise, experience and the will to develop the state for the good of the the people.”

The ex-lawmaker described himself as the best candidate for the job having carefully studied and appraised the challenges facing the state and had devised workable strategies including the right capacity, capability, trust and credibility to solve them.

Akinfolarin promised to form a government that would unite the people of the coastal State and bring the needed progress for the benefit of the citizens.

According to the ex-lawmaker, it is the responsibility of any responsible government to make its citizens prosper through its programmes and policies, stressing that if elected in November 16 governorship election, he would empower the people through the execution of people oriented projects.

The aspirant who lamented the attitude of government to party members vowed to change the narrative, as his government would ensure the restoration of party supremacy to the polity.

His words ” I promised to give to you all that you deserve as leaders and members of our party because without you, nobody can claim victory.”

The Chairman of APC in Ilaje local government, Raphael Adegboye assured Akinfolarin of their support during the primary election to enable him secure the party’s ticket, and subsequently win the poll.

According to him “Akinfolarin is a man who knows how to take care of party members. He is qualified to be the governor of Ondo State because of his antecedents. He was in the House of Assembly for eight years and another eight years in the House of Representatives. So, I plead with you all to support him.”