Ex-Lawmaker How Justice, Stronger Action Can End Attacks On Plateau Communities

Former representative of Jos South/Jos East in the House of Representatives, Dachung Bagos, has renewed calls for decisive action to end violent attacks in Plateau State.

He spoke during a condolence visit to the Bindi Tahoss community in the Riyom Local Government Area, where 27 people were killed on July 15. Bagos said: “Lives were lost and blood was shed. Who is in custody because of this? Who has been charged or convicted? “We cannot keep going from one community to other offering condolences.

Until justice is served, these attacks shouldn’t continue. Enough is enough. Our leaders must act.” He said his visit to the community was not only to commiserate but also to offer support.

Through his foundation, he donated bundles of roofing sheets and wood to affected households Bagos also presented roofing materials to survivors to help rebuild homes destroyed in the attack. He described the killings as “unacceptable” and urged authorities to ensure both the protection of vulnerable communities and justice for victims and their families.