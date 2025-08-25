Ex-Lawmaker Faults Guber Candidates’ Call For Disbandment Of Agunechemba

A former member of the House of Representatives for Anambra East and West Constituency, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, has dismissed the call for the disbandment of the Agunechemba security squad, the operational arm of the Udo Ga Chi security operations, contending that it would worsen insecurity in Anambra State.

It would be recalled that the guberbatorial candidates of Young Democratic Party (YPP) gubernatorial candidate, Sir Paul Chukwuma; Labour Party Chief George Moghalu and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, have called for the disbandment of Agunechemba Security Squad following the assault on a female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Dismissing the call during a chat with reporters in Awka, Obidigwe said the unfortunate and condemnable incident is not enough to shot down the security outfit which has battling insecurity in Anambra State. Obidigwe further stated that the Anambra State Government, has already interfaced with the female corps member and family, adding that it should not discourage it from its primary responsibility of guaranteeing the safety of lives and property of Anambra people.