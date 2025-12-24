Ex-Lawmaker Dumps PDP, Joins APC In Ondo

A former lawmaker in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye, has defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikare-Akoko, Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of the state.

Elegbeleye, a former Minority Leader of the ninth Assembly and former Youth Leader of the PDP, was received alongside his supporters into the ruling APC by the Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

Speaking at the event held in Ikare-Akoko, Elegbeleye expressed gratitude for the warm reception accorded him by the APC leadership. Elegbeleye disclosed that his defection was facilitated by the Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (BTO).

He said that he was not alone in the move, stating that he belonged to a group known as “G18.” According to him, the primary objective of their defection is to strengthen grassroots mobilisation ahead of the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, citing the President’s numerous achievements.

He stated that his decision to join the APC was driven by his belief in the party’s progressive ideals, strong leadership, and commitment to delivering good governance to the people.

Elegbeleye pledged his loyalty and readiness to work tirelessly with party members to advance the APC’s vision at all levels. He thanked Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Hon Agboola Ajayi, Hon Bunmi Tunji Ojo, Senator Olajide Ipinsagba, Hon.Otolorin Elegbeleye, Hon Mutiu Olawale, and other notable leaders for their show of love and compassion at all times.

He noted that with this defection, there is no opposition in the local government anymore, as they have now moved en masse to the progressive fold. He then thanked the leaders across the board for the warm reception.

In his response, Adetimehin described Elegbeleye’s decision as timely and strategic, noting that the APC remains the natural home for progressives committed to people-oriented governance, inclusive leadership, and sustainable development.

He assured the new entrant of equal opportunities and full integration into the party structure.

The APC leadership reiterated its commitment to strengthening party unity and welcoming all well-meaning progressives who are ready to contribute to the party’s success and the overall development of Ondo State.

The chairman who enjoined all party faithful to remain steadfast in solidarity with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu renewed hope agenda and promised that the state will deliver more than a million votes for Asiwaju’s re-election bid come 2027.

Notable among those who received Rasheed Elegbeleye were the APC Chairman, Akoko Northeast Local Government, Hon. Saliu Mumuni, Hon. Toyin Japhet, Hon. Fatai Atere, and Barr. Afe, Deacon Mashood Ishola, Vice Chairman Akoko Northeast Local Government, Hon Folashade Gold, Mrs Akadri Atinuke as well as other local government and ward leaders who came out in solidarity.

The APC Local Government Chairman, Hon. Saliu Mumuni, described Elegbeleye as a grassroots mobiliser who enjoyed the support of his people and promised an inclusive and open-door policy for all new members.

‎Also, Chief Onishakunmi noted that Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye’s habit of constant engagement and feedback to his community accounted for his repeated electoral successes in the area.

