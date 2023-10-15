Ex-Lawmaker Donates 500KVA Transformer To Ogun Community

A former member of the House of Representatives for Ado-Odo/Ota Federal Constituency and the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in the constituency of Ogun State in the last general elections, Babatunde Ogunola, will on Friday, October 20, donate a 500KVA transformer to Ere Community to complement the efforts of the APC government in the state.

Ogunola, who made this known over the weekend said the transformer would address the issue of darkness in the community.

The Ogun APC Chieftain said he decided to complement the efforts of Governor Dapo Abiodun, whom he described his achievements in his first term in office as unprecedented and culminated in his re – election for a second term.

He said he would continue to support the Governor in whatever capacity toward ensurìng accelerated development of the state, noting that the government needs the support of all and sundry.

He said: “The state government cannot do it alone and that’s why those of us who are privileged in one way or the other must always support the governor to succeed in the herculean tasks ahead of him.”

It would be recalled that since his foray into politics, the former federal lawmaker had at one time or the other provided over 15 transformers to Ota fan Milk, Orente, Sango, Arije, Ijoko, Ilogbo road, Idota, Ajerogun, Oke Oyinbo, Ere and Igbesa communities.

A resident of Ere, Alhaji Adeyemi Daudu, said, “the communities that will benefit from the transformer are overwhelmed on the news of the donation of a transformer by our amiable God – sent Honourable Tomo because we have been experiencing electricity challenges for years and we are grateful to him for looking into our plight.”

Another resident, Mrs Moriamo Ashiru, described the gesture as coming at the right time ” as this will not only take us out of darkness, but will also put an end to the hardship that have been inflicted on the lives, health, businesses, work and security of lives and property of the benefiting communities”, she said.

Dignitaries from all walks of life that are expected to grace the occasion include the Ogun State Deputy Governor, Engr. ( Mrs) Noimot Oyedele – Salako, senior government functionaries, traditional rulers, captains of industry and community leaders.