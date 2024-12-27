Ex-Lawmaker Decries Alleged Shortchanging Of Lawmakers

Share

A former member of Federal House of Representatives, Chief Goddy Ikerave, yesterday called on the lawmakers to summon Governor Hyacinth Alia to explain why some members have reportedly been denied constitutional entitlement including their official cars.

The call followed the controversy surrounding the non-payment of the N30 million constituency service allowance of some members of Benue State House of Assembly.

The former lawmaker who represented Gwer/ Gwer West at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly between 1999 to 2003, lampooned the leadership of the Assembly for shying away from their constitutional legislative and constitutional roles.

The concern of the exlawmaker to the plight of the pro-Akume legislators in the state Assembly followed the protracted internal wrangling in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state that has thrown the party into factions for which loyalists of the SGF are allegedly been shortchanged in the sharing of constituency allowances.

The affected lawmakers have been neglected in the sharing of official cars procured and supplied to the legislators by the state government since the in..ception of the present administration in the state.

