Ex-Lawmaker Congratulates Aiyedatiwa, Deputy On Court’s Verdict

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Kolawole Babatunde, has congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his Deputy, Dr Olayide Adelami, on the Appeal Court verdict that affirmed the November 16, 2024, governorship election.

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Akure and presided over by Hon. Justice Yargata Nimpar alongside Justices K.I. Amadi and I.M. Sani had, on Thursday, unanimously dismissed all four appeals, declaring them lacking in merit.

The court resolved all issues raised by the appellants in favour of the respondents and awarded ₦1.5 million fines on the appellants

In a statement on Friday, the prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) leader praised the court’s dismissal of the appeals filed by Agboola Ajayi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as well as those of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Kolawole commended the Court for its diligence and impartiality, and urged the people of Ondo State to continue supporting Governor Aiyedatiwa in his efforts to deliver good governance and meaningful development across the state.

The former lawmaker said that with the verdict, the judiciary has proven itself as a hope for the common man, where every aggrieved individual can go for redress.

Kolawole advised aggrieved candidates and their parties to join hands with Aiyedatiwa on the development of the state, saying the government is for all residents and indigenes of the state and not only for the members of the APC.