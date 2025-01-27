Ex-Lawmaker Calls For Obasa Suspension Amid Threat Of Being Lagos Speaker

Share

Former Deputy Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Olumuyiwa Jimoh has said that Mudashiru Obasa should be suspended from the House for insisting that he remains the Speaker of the Assembly despite his removal.

Jimoh who spoke on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Monday said Obasa needs to be suspended for impersonating he is still the Lagos Speaker.

“He claims that he is still the speaker which I think he knows that the implication is automatic suspension. I feel he should be suspended for that. It is an impersonation.

“How can he be the bonafide speaker of the house? It is going to lead to his suspension. he knows its implication. he has been in the house for almost two decades. If I were to be in the house, I am going to move a motion for his suspension.” Jimoh stated

New Telegraph recalls that Obasa was removed as Lagos speaker on Monday, January 13, 2025, when more than two-thirds of the 40-member legislative house voted him out over alleged misconduct and sundry offences.

On Saturday, January 25, 2025, said he remained the speaker until the right thing had been done, faulting the militarisation of the assembly complex during the impeachment process. He also claimed his removal as speaker took place in his absence when he was out of Nigeria.

