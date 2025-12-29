Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has been linked with a potential blockbuster move to Saudi Arabia, as fresh speculation emerged about his future at the Spanish giants.

Vinicius Junior’s future at Real Madrid is increasingly uncertain, with contract negotiations yet to reach a breakthrough and less than two years remaining on his current deal.

The uncertainty has fueled speculation about a possible exit from the Santiago Bernabéu, with Saudi Arabia viewed as a credible long-term destination.

Contract Uncertainty Fuels Saudi Interest

Vinicius Junior is nearing a decisive point in his Real Madrid career, with talks over a new contract still failing to produce an agreement.

The ongoing stalemate has fueled interest from outside Spain, with Saudi Arabian clubs closely monitoring the situation in case the Brazilian opts for a departure.

Backed by immense financial resources, Saudi clubs are well positioned to make Vinicius one of the highest-paid players in world football.

Their long-term strategy to attract elite talent is already in motion, and at 24, the Real Madrid star fits perfectly into the profile of the next generation they are eager to secure.

While Europe’s top clubs would inevitably compete for his signature, Saudi Arabia’s capacity to offer record-breaking wages could give them a decisive edge should Vinicius’ future at the Bernabéu unravel.

Ramon Planes Backs Saudi Move For Vinicius

Al-Ittihad sporting director Ramon Planes, who previously held roles at Barcelona and Real Betis, believes a move to Saudi Arabia is a genuine option for a player of Vinicius Junior’s caliber.

Speaking about the league’s rapid growth, Planes said he could clearly envision elite talents making the switch.

“Yes, I see it as a possibility that players like Vinicius could be here in Saudi Arabia,” he stated, pointing to the evolution of the Saudi Pro League.

Planes emphasized that the league’s recruitment strategy has shifted away from targeting players nearing the end of their careers.

“I see an evolution of the championship and it is feasible to have players of the highest level and at their best here,” he explained. “The trend is already to incorporate players at a very good footballing age.”

He also refused to rule out the prospect of Saudi clubs eventually competing on Europe’s biggest stages. “I wouldn’t rule it out at all,” Planes added. “Sport is globalising.”