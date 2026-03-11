Ex-Lagos Guber Aspirant Calls For Deeper Examination Of Govt Performance

A former governorship aspirant in Lagos State, Mr. Funso Doherty, has challenged prevailing narratives about Lagos’ economic success, calling for a deeper examination of how government performance is measured.

Lagos is frequently described as Africa’s commercial capital, citing rising Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), expanding infrastructure and sustained economic activity but Doherty, questioned whether revenue growth alone reflects meaningful progress.

He rather listed governance vision centered on accountability, ethical leadership, and measurable improvements in quality of life during a three-part appearance on The Echo Podcast hosted by Olushola Olaleye.

“IGR is what the government takes from the people. The real question is: what have you done with it?” he said during the podcast. He argued that Lagos’ commercial strength predates recent administrations and should not be conflated with improvements in human development.

Instead, he pointed to indicators such as education, healthcare, security and access to basic services as more accurate benchmarks of governance. According to Doherty, the central question should shift from how much the state earns to how well residents live. A recurring theme in the conversation was Doherty’s view that ethical leadership begins long before a candidate assumes public office.

Drawing from his private sector background and international experience, he emphasised the importance of institutional integrity and transparency. He recounted an early professional experience in which a procurement contract was awarded to a vendor, who was engaged to the recommending official. While no formal rules were broken, Doherty said the absence of concern over potential conflicts of interest revealed a deeper ethical gap.

“That gap in awareness follows leaders into public office,” he noted, arguing that candidates who emerge through compromised processes may struggle to govern independently. “You cannot come on a platform where you first surrender your principal; you cannot come as an agent and then want to transform into being a principal,” he added. With the 2027 Lagos governorship election approaching, Doherty also addressed the role of opposition collaboration.

He stated that while alliances are important, candidates must maintain independent credibility. “You should be open to alliances, but you must be able to stand tall on your own,” he said, expressing confidence in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a structured opposition platform, while acknowledging internal challenges.

He, however, emphasised that electoral outcomes ultimately depend on voter participation. Voter turnout in recent Lagos state elections has hovered around 15 to 16 per cent, a statistics Doherty described as a critical factor in determining legitimacy. “Today, nobody should assume any voter is in their pocket,” he said, calling for broader civic engagement.