Ex-Lagos Deputy Gov, Ojikutu, Urges Prayers To Curb Worsening Global Povert

Former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Alhaja Sinatu Aderoju Ojikutu, has expressed deep concern over the rising wave of global poverty and hardship, calling for urgent prayers and selfless leadership to address the crisis.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday ahead of her 80th birthday celebration, Ojikutu said the event would not be marked with fanfare but with prayers and fasting for global peace, survival, and the sustenance of humanity.

She emphasized that the day should be used to show love and compassion to the deprived and less privileged, urging everyone to channel birthday gifts or goodwill gestures toward helping the needy.

According to her, “The message from God is coming to me very strong that there is a need to humble ourselves through fasting and prayers to ameliorate the suffering in the land. It’s not only in Nigeria; it’s across the world. See what’s happening in America now.”

Ojikutu lamented that the global economic downturn has worsened hardship everywhere, saying there is a spiritual dimension to the challenges, which must be met with collective fasting and prayer.

She added, “Acute hardship is biting harder, and we must seek the face of God to grant wisdom, knowledge, and understanding to leaders across the world, so they can take selfless and non-egoistic actions. The masses, too, must have discernment and avoid clueless support spirits.”

The former deputy governor appealed that all gifts meant for her birthday, which comes up on Thursday, be converted into acts of kindness toward the poor.

“My birthday request to all who wish to gift me is that such gifts should be converted to feasting the deprived and less privileged around them. Share pictures of such acts with me as my birthday gift,” she said.

Ojikutu further warned that the wave of suffering across the globe “would bite harder in the days ahead unless we fast and pray to avert this ugly trend.”

It would be recalled that Ojikutu had previously claimed to have received a divine revelation warning that former President Muhammadu Buhari would be poisoned, a warning she said was ignored, leading to the former president’s prolonged illness between 2016 and 2018.