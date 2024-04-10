Ex-kwara Speaker Wants Act Of Charity Deepened

Former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly and Professor of Constitutional Law, Ali Ahmad, has congratulated Muslim faithful worldwide on the successful completion of the 1445AH Ramadan and the occasion of the 2024 Eid-el-Fitri.

The statement reads: “As we complete the 30-day fasting, I congratulate the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the 2024 Eid-ul-Fitr celebration. “While the Holy month of Ramadan is all about drawing oneself closer to Almighty Allah and bringing out the best in the life of the believers. “I urge our brothers and sisters to imbibe the spirit of solidarity and deepen the acts of charity, and universal love.”