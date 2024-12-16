Ex-Kwara Speaker To Deliver Keynote Address At NUJ-Sobi FM Seminar

Share

Former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ali Ahmad will deliver the keynote address at the upcoming Strategic Media Seminar organised by the Sobi FM Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara State Council.

The event, themed “The Role of Media in Promoting Transparency and Accountability in Tax Reforms Legislation,” is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 11:00 am, at the corporate office of Sobi FM, located along Sobi Road, Ilorin.

Prof. Ahmad, a professor of constitutional law and legislative studies and former member of the House of Representatives, is expected to highlight the critical role of the media in fostering transparency and accountability within Nigeria’s legislative processes, particularly in the area of tax reforms.

Following his keynote address, he will formally open the seminar, paving the way for in-depth discussions on the intersection of media and legislative functions in nation-building.

According to a statement issued by the Acting Chairman and Organising Secretary of the NUJ Sobi FM Chapel, Kayode Adeoti, the seminar will bring together journalists from various media organisations and correspondents from major national newspapers across the country.

“The seminar will critically examine the media’s role in shaping and supporting the functions of Nigeria’s Parliament within the broader nation-building process,” the statement added.

Jointly organised by the NUJ Sobi FM Chapel and the Nigerian Media Parliament (NMP), the event seeks to enhance the skills of media professionals in reporting on parliamentary affairs. It also aims to foster public understanding of legislative processes and promote greater accountability within the political arena.

This strategic media seminar, according to the statement, promises to provide an interactive platform for stakeholders to engage with the vital role of the media in sustaining Nigeria’s democracy and supporting the nation-building agenda.

