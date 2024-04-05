Ex-Kwara Speaker Felicitates New Chief Imam Of Patigi

…condoles with ex-Kwara Commissioner, Alhassan over patriarch’s demise

Former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly and Professor of Constitutional Law, Rt. Hon. Ali Ahmad has felicitated the Muslim community in Patigi Emirate over the appointment of the new Chief Imam of Patigi, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Tetengi, praying for Allah’s guidance, protection, and longevity of life in his new role.

A statement by the spokesperson for the Ali Ahmad Media Office, Steve Makinde, said the former lawmaker saw the announcement by the Etsu of Patigi as the beginning of a new era and the importance of filling the void created by the departure of the Late Alhaji AbdulMaliq Ibn Mohammed whom he described as a trusted and pious religious leader whose dedication to the spiritual growth of Patigi Emirate would be sorely missed.

“With the announcement of the new Chief Imam of Patigi Emirate by the Etsu, I extend my warmest congratulations to the Muslim community and in particular the League of Imams over the appointment of Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Tetengi.

“The appointment of the new Chief Imam of Patigi signifies the beginning of a new era which is important in filling the void following the loss of our beloved, trusted, and pious religious leader who dedicated his lifetime to the spiritual growth of Patigi Emirate,” the statement added.

Ali, therefore, charged the newly appointed Chief Imam of Patigi to continue to lead the congregation with the fear of Allah and in the loving memories of his predecessors.

“It is my prayers that Allah guide and protect the new Chief Imam. May He grant Baba Tetengi longevity of life in good health to continue to lead the congregation in the loving memories of his predecessors,” he prayed.

Meanwhile, the former lawmaker and academic has condoled with the family of ex-Kwara Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Industry, Hon. Ahmed Alhassan, over the death of their patriarch, urging the family to take solace in the impactful life of their father towards Islam and Humanity.

Ali said he was deeply saddened by the demise of Magaji Gari Lafiagi, praying to Allah to rest Baba’s soul, forgive his shortcomings, and grant him the Highest rank in Aljanatil-Fridaus.