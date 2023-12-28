Ex-Kwara Speaker Donates N5m At Islamic Jurisprudence Book Launch

Former Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Professor Ali Ahmad, has donated N5 million at the launching of a book titled “Kitab al-Fiqh Al-Muyassar” (Islamic Jurisprudence Simplified), an exceptional literary work that has since garnered global recognition.

The book was authored by renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh Muhammad Sahibul Qur’an, supported by a Kuwaiti national, and published in Cairo, Egypt, and remarkably, has its chapters composed entirely in symmetric Arabic poetry.

Adjudged to be world-class by scholars from the International Association of World Peace Advocates, the book was launched at an exclusive event on Sunday in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital city.

Ahmad, who is a Professor of Constitutional Law, marked the occasion by launching the book with a generous sum of N5 million.

He said, “I am honoured to support the unveiling of ‘Kitab al-Fiqh Al-Muyassar’ with a donation of N5 million naira. This exceptional work, recognized globally for its standard, deserves widespread availability.

“My contribution reflects the importance of making such profound literary work accessible across the world. This book stands as a pointer to the global standard of Islamic jurisprudence, authored by our dear esteemed Sheikh.

“The dedication exhibited by the author in crafting this masterpiece in symmetric Arabic poetry is truly commendable. It is my firm belief that works of such calibre should be celebrated and shared on an international scale.

“My decision as the chief launcher to support this huge is rooted in the conviction that ‘Islamic Jurisprudence Simplified’ should reach far and wide. The world-class standard set by this book deserves acknowledgement and appreciation globally.

“By supporting its launch, I aim to contribute to the realization of a vision where this significant piece of literature becomes readily available to individuals seeking knowledge and understanding worldwide.”

During the book review, Justice Abdulateef Kamaldeen, the Kwara State Grand Kadi, lauded the world-class erudition exhibited in compiling the book.

He not only commended the author for this rare achievement but also offered to undertake the translation of the book into English, with plans to publish it promptly in Nigeria.

In his goodwill message at the event, the Mufti of Ilorin, Sheikh Sulaiman Onikijipa, OON, praised Prof Ali Ahmad as a true son of Ilorin for his generous donation.

He commended the former lawmaker for his generous donation towards the launch of the book on Islamic Jurisprudence, urging him to continue to support similar literary works in the future.

“Not much can be said of some of our pride in Ilorin who combine Islamic and Western teachings without the mentioning of Professor Ali Ahmad. For his generous donation towards the unveiling of the world-class book on Islamic Jurisprudence, He (Prof. Ali Ahmad) is a true son of the soil,” the Mufty of Ilorin Sheik Sulaiman Faruq Onikijipa said.