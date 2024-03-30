Ex-Kwara Speaker, Ali, Mourns Kisira

…Condoles with PDP stalwart, Oklar over mother’s death

Former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly and Professor of Constitutional Law, Rt. Hon. Ali Ahmad has expressed sadness over the passing of the former Deputy Governor of the state, Elder Peter Kisira, who died at the age of 74.

A statement by the Ali Ahmad Media Office said: “The former lawmaker sends his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the Late Elder Kisira, the people of Baruten LG, and the PDP family, whom he prayed to God to comfort in the memorable legacies of the late public servant and elder statesman.”

Ali, who described the Late former Deputy Governor as a complete gentleman, said his dedication to public service and humanity will be greatly missed.

He, therefore, prayed to God to accept his return, forgive his shortcomings, and grant him eternal rest.

The former lawmaker and academic also sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of Kwara PDP Stalwart, Alhaji Sulyman Olanrewaju Okanlawon over the death of their matriarch, urging the family to take solace in the impactful life of their mother towards Islam and humanity.

Ali in his condolence statement said: “The late Alhaji Ayo Okanlawon will be remembered for her dedication to Islam and humanity. He prays to Allah to rest Mama’s soul, forgive her transgressions, and grant her the highest rank in Aljanatil-Fridaus.”