Ex-Kwara Jurist Urges Nigerians To Pray For Leaders

Former Grand Khadi of the Kwara State Shari’a Court of Appeal and Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Council of Ulamah, Justice Saliu Olohuntoyin Muhammad, has urged Nigerians to desist from publicly condemning government leaders, stressing that Islam prescribes prayers and constructive advice rather than protests and abuses.

Speaking in Ilorin, the retired jurist described political office as a trust (amanah) from God, which citizens must respect by supporting leaders with guidance and prayers.

“Government offices are a trust from Allah and the people. Leaders must discharge them with sincerity. But as followers, our role is to pray for government and guide them with advice. Condemnation and abuse are not the way of Islam,” he said.

Justice Muhammad insisted that even when governments fail to meet expectations, public protests are not sanctioned under Islamic law. “Peaceful protest, whatever name you call it, is not recognised in Islam. You pray for guidance for those in power,” he added.

He further appealed to government to establish a regulatory framework for religious preaching across faiths, lamenting that the absence of control has encouraged abuse of the pulpit.

“The moment you can say ‘Allahu Akbar’, people call you malam. That is wrong. There must be law and regulation for both Christian and Muslim preachers. It should be a national policy,” he declared.

The UN Peace Ambassador also distanced Islam from terrorism, banditry, and other violent crimes, describing them as signs of the end of time. He advised Nigerians to tackle the menace from the family level by guiding children early.

On engaging government, he recommended dialogue rather than media attacks. “If you see areas the government is not doing well, book an appointment with the relevant officials and present your advice. That is the Islamic way,” he said.

Justice Muhammad, who earned his UN Peace Ambassador title after a presentation at a Baptist Convention in the United States, recalled mediating in conflicts in Sudan, Gambia, London, Malaysia, and the US—experiences that, he said, reinforced his belief in constructive dialogue and mutual respect as foundations of peace.

The retired Grand Khadi also called on government to ban graduation ceremonies in pre-primary and primary schools, describing them as misplaced priorities.

“Graduation in nursery and primary schools should be banned. It is unnecessary, a waste of money, and it encourages competition that is not healthy at that level,” he argued, noting that early education should instill humility, discipline, and knowledge rather than “miniature convocation parades.”

The Kwara Council of Ulamah, where he currently serves as Executive Secretary, was inaugurated in 2020 by the Emir of Ilorin to promote peaceful coexistence and resolve disputes across the state. The body also screens new Jumat mosques before approval.